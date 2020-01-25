Previous
ALL TOGETHER

Not my shot, but taken by one of the girls who were serving us. Yours truly and brother-in-law, Joe are opposite each other front row. Behind me are Christine (wife), Mary Grace (sister), Mary Rose (sister-in-law), Doris (sister-in-law) and Josephine (sister-in-law). Behind my brother-in-law are my brothers Joe, John and Tony. Then come the children and the children’s children. There were some some of us missing due to sickness (flu) or or one who lives in Australia with his family.
We had a great time. Well done to the organisers.
Thank you so much for all your views, comments and fav's. Always appreciated.
Extraordinarily good focus shot for faces down the table! You must have chosen the settings! What a photo to keep forever!
