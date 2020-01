LIFE AND DEATH

Life = the lovely little sparrow; death = tree.



I soon forgot Daphne when I started my walk in Bidnija. The weather was sunny as you can see here, there was a lovely cool breeze and there wasn't a single vehicle around and not even a single person to bump into you. I had the whole place seemingly to myself and was continuously saying to myself "Why not sell my house and come and live here!" something which Christine would surely not agree to.

