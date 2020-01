BIDNIJA WALK

After following the tarmacked road for some kilometres I turned into a maze of paths among the fields. This is one of the shots I took. I had to be careful not to step on the mud.

For those who commented on my post yesterday. Going to live in Bidnija was a strong wish of the moment but I am actually a city dweller and I don't think I could live far away from town.

