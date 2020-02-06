Previous
Next
MDINA CATHEDRAL by sangwann
Photo 3278

MDINA CATHEDRAL

Ticket for the museum included the cathedral itself. I never took so much time to go around the cathedral as I took on the day – few people around and I could take my time to see every corner of the cathedral and take as many pictures as I wanted - the advantage of being on your own in a place like this.
This picture is a merge of two shots taken from the steps of the main altar towards the front door. And that is the ceiling of the main aisle of the cathedral.
Thank you for your views, comments and fav's.
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
beautiful.
February 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise