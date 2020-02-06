MDINA CATHEDRAL

Ticket for the museum included the cathedral itself. I never took so much time to go around the cathedral as I took on the day – few people around and I could take my time to see every corner of the cathedral and take as many pictures as I wanted - the advantage of being on your own in a place like this.

This picture is a merge of two shots taken from the steps of the main altar towards the front door. And that is the ceiling of the main aisle of the cathedral.

