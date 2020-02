WITH MAX TO ĠNEJNA

Last month I took Max trekking at Ġnejna. It was a beautiful Winter day and we had a great time climbing to the top of the hill which reached higher than the one on the opposite side with the watch tower on top. My car is the silver-grey one close to that seaside kiosk (closed at the time).

Having a long task going through the approximately one thousand pictures I took in Rome.

Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's - always appreciated.