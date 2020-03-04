SANTA MARIA DELLA SCALA CHURCH

Day 1 – Rome

So many beautiful and elaborately decorated churches all over Rome. Like the ones I have shown till now, this one is in the Trastevere area.

This church is a 17th-century baroque monument which belongs to the Discalced Carmelite order of nuns. Inside it is decorated by an over-elaborate alter space backed with murals and columns, with its surrounding arch adorned with 14 Chandeliers. Works by pupils of Caravaggio are among the treasures in this church.

Apologies for all the collages I am posting but I take too many pictures and then I find it most difficult which ones to leave out. Besides, when I take an approximate 200 pictures per day it becomes even a bigger dilemma which pictures to select.

