THE PANTHEON AT NIGHT

Rome holiday – day 2

Back in Rome we walked down to the Fontana di Trevi and to other popular monuments such as Piazza Navona and Piazza d’Espagna. This is the Pantheon , situated in Piazza della Rotunda. During daylight the piazza it is always crowded with people wanting to visit the Pantheon. Contrary to other popular sites it was calm and peaceful when we walked through the area.

