FONTANA DI TREVI by sangwann
FONTANA DI TREVI

Rome holiday – day 2
Back in Rome we walked down to the Fontana di Trevi and around other popular monuments. This is Fontana di Trevi. I had been there on the two previous occasions that I was in Rome and the place is always packed with people. This time I concentrated on capturing the crowd to show the atmosphere. The right picture, taken by my sister with my camera, is a side shot of the fountain.
At home we follow Italian TV networks regularly and in one very recent news item they showed a picture of the small square around the fountain and it looked so ghostly and scary completely deserted as everyone is staying inside because of this ugly virus.
Thanks a lot for looking, for your comments and fav's.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I have seen this deserted scene and so like your good take on one with lots of people behaving well. No jumping in!
March 17th, 2020  
