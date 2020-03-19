KEEPING BUSY

We are obeying recommendations to stay at home while this Covic 19 pandemic persists and which has taken over the running of the country’s daily life like many other countries all over the world.

Christine wanted to keep herself occupied and she has given a general clean up to her potted plants in the garden. I caught her with my mobile while she was at work. Then I decided to place the picture on two pictures of my freesias in full bloom.

Thanks a lot for your views, comments and fav's. Always appreciated.

