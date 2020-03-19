Previous
KEEPING BUSY by sangwann
Photo 3320

KEEPING BUSY

We are obeying recommendations to stay at home while this Covic 19 pandemic persists and which has taken over the running of the country’s daily life like many other countries all over the world.
Christine wanted to keep herself occupied and she has given a general clean up to her potted plants in the garden. I caught her with my mobile while she was at work. Then I decided to place the picture on two pictures of my freesias in full bloom.
Thanks a lot for your views, comments and fav's. Always appreciated.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Casablanca ace
Super combination and a good use of your time and energies! All change in London today with the virus. Getting a tad serious now here.
March 19th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Christine has the right idea - gardening is allowed! I love the vibrancy of your garden - keeping weed free is always the best!
March 19th, 2020  
Dianne
A lovely image of Christine and your garden. I like the presentation.
March 19th, 2020  
Diana ace
This is wonderful Dione, those freezias must smell divine. Lovely the colours and tones in your garden.
March 19th, 2020  
