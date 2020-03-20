SPEED

From our third day in Rome. Another great day.

Having checked where to visit next without having to travel long hours, we took the train to Ostia which is about an hour’s ride from the terminus in Rome (not more than 5 minutes away from the hotel we were staying in). I wasn’t keen on going to Ostia because tourism sites didn’t have much to write about the place but what an aazing surprise it had for us!

While we were waiting for the train I played a bit with my camera and when I saw train coming in through the tunnel I took this quick shot. I thought it was worth sharing.

Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's - always appreciated.

