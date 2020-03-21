CASTELLO DI GIULIO II

From our third day in Rome. Another great day.

We stopped at a station outside the city of Ostia to visit some Roman remains but our first surprise was this beautiful castle from the period 1483 -1486 with a small hamlet seemingly from the same period – it was like we were back to the past. These are a few shots of the castle which we had the opportunity to tour with a guide and it was also free of charge (donations accepted). The castle is cared for by retired carabinieri (policemen) – you can see them in their blue and red jackets.

The castle takes the name after Giuliano Della Rovere (1443 –1513), who was an Italian cleric of the Roman Catholic Church and finally the 217th Pope from 1503 until his death. He was known as "the Warrior Pope."

