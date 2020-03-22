OSTIA ANTICA HAMLET

From our third day in Rome. Another great day.

Going round this small hamlet was like living in the past. And the surprise for us was that we came to it by chance.

The Hamlet of Ostia Antica lies right in front of the archaeological park in its current Renaissance appearance.

Since late antiquity (4th – 5th century AD) the area was used as necropolis by the Christian community of Ostia where, according to tradition, some martyrs were buried. The village was turned into a walled hamlet in the 9th century. In the 15th century the Castello di Giulio was built to control traffic on the Tiber, the walls of the hamlet were renovated and three rows of still-inhabited terraced houses were built.

