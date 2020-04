FORERUNNER OF ROCKET LAUNCHERS

From our forth day in Rome. It was a Sunday and another great day for photography.

From Fort St Angelo. I had never seen one like this ancient missile launcher before . This weapon is called ballista and you can see the stone balls it was capable to launch in the background. Of particular interest to me was the design formed by the metal flat bars that holds the spoon-shaped launcher. I had to share it with you.

