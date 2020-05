THIS LOCKDOWN IS KILLING ME

Mr Lizard : “I can’t stand this any longer. I need to go out and enjoy the sunshine” .

I took this shot some days ago with my Panasonic and I was amazed by its quality.

Besides doing 15km everyday on my training bike in our washroom, I have been going for a short walk around our area for the last fortnight. Now I have convinced Christine to come with me. Christine is not fond of walking except for shopping so this is another victory for me.

Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's.