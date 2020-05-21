Sign up
Photo 3383
AN APPLE A DAY
Lizards just adore apples. Do you believe this when you see this picture?
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
3383
photos
158
followers
119
following
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ45
Taken
14th April 2020 12:23pm
Rob Z
ace
Woowee Dione - that is such a marvellous image!! It has such wonderful clarity and detail - and I love the smile on his face!! :)
May 21st, 2020
