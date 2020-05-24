WHICH SIDE IS UP?

This picture is a merge of shots (maybe two or three) which I took in 2009 on the first day of one of the holidays we spent in Scotland. The place is Loch Morlich (I stand to be corrected on this) were we stopped to admire its beauty as we drove to visit Craingorm Mountain. It was the end of October or the beginning of November and we were very lucky because it was the last day for the train to take people up to the top of the mountain before shut down for the Autumn.

Every now and then I take some time to see pictures of our travels and to bring back memories of the places we visit. It was while looking at this album that I came across this image and decided to share it. The camera I had back then was my first digital camera – a tiny Canon camera with few feature possibilities. In this case I think its performance was magnificent. I still have the camera hidden among my relics.

Thank you for your views comments and fav's. Thank you also from both of us for your wishes to Christine. Orthopaedics have informed JP that surgery on the wrist is best to avoid arthritis in the future. Should be performed early this week.

