Previous
Next
KING OF HIS DOMAIN by sangwann
Photo 3391

KING OF HIS DOMAIN

Another shot of this cute bird when he chose his fragile perch on top of the lemon tree. Lockdown has given me time to sit down and look at the beauty that surrounds me.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
929% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah 🌸
Lovely lighting and capture and he must feel very at home in your garden! I agree lockdown has given us all more time to notice our surroundings. 🐦🌳☀️
May 29th, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this cutie enjoying the sunshine in your garden.
May 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise