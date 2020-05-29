Sign up
Photo 3391
KING OF HIS DOMAIN
Another shot of this cute bird when he chose his fragile perch on top of the lemon tree. Lockdown has given me time to sit down and look at the beauty that surrounds me.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Sarah 🌸
Lovely lighting and capture and he must feel very at home in your garden! I agree lockdown has given us all more time to notice our surroundings. 🐦🌳☀️
May 29th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this cutie enjoying the sunshine in your garden.
May 29th, 2020
