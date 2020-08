IT’S BEEN A HARD DAY’S NIGHT

Max has taken the habit of covering himself with the car’s windscreen sunshade and have a nap in the backseat while we drive home after the morning’s swim. Here you can see his feet and part of his legs because he has grown too tall for the sunshade to cover him completely.

I took this shot while waiting for Christine buying some fresh fruit and veggies from a hawker on our way home.

