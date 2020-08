HELLO, I'M FOXY. AND YOU?

Meet Mr Foxy. Mr Foxy is a puppet which you can wear on your hand. It is one of the hundreds of soft toys that Max has.

Last Sunday we spent most of the day at my daughter’s ‘new’ house to help her (and husband) settle down. It is impossible for them to do anything during weekdays because of their work and other commitments. I wasn’t much of help to sort boxes out but I had time to take some shots with my mob.

