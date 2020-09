TINY WATER DROPS

We had some lovely rain the day before yesterday; it didn’t last too long but was enough to clean the leaves of the trees from dust which had gathered during 3 months of dry weather.

This shot was NOT taken after the rain. I took it weeks ago after the sprinklers had stopped working. The spray droplets were really tiny so I am happy with this close-up capture.

Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's.