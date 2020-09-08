FULL MOON

Shot taken last Saturday at around 11.00pm when we were walking to the car to go home after a nice evening out ending with meeting and chatting with friends on a bench at the Sliema promenade.

Sitting on the bench I waited for the moon to come exactly half way between the buildings but it was taking too long. So I took this as it appeared and included Christine crossing the road – not on the pedestrian crossing which is only a few metres away. I have been telling her for ages to use the crossing but at that time traffic is not heavy. I only had my mobile with me but I think it did quite a good job.

I have been wanting to take a shot like this for years after I saw the moon just above the flag-mast on the building facing us some years ago. On that day I also had no camera and used my mob but the camera on it was primitive compared to the one I have in today’s one.

Thank you very much for your looks, your comments and fav's. - always appreciated.