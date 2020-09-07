A BUILDING WITH A DIFFERENCE

Two shots of this block of buildings; the one on the left taken yesterday; shot on the right taken about a fortnight ago. Both shots taken with my mobile, because that was the only camera I had at the time. This block of apartments is unique in Sliema. The architecture looks baroque but I have never learnt the story of when it was built and how it found its place in Sliema . Once there was a small grocery store where roads meet – this has been closed for years.

