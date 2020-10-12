Previous
WHILE THE SUN IS SETTING by sangwann
WHILE THE SUN IS SETTING

The evening before yesterday I got into the car to go on an errand when I saw the sun rays coming out of the clouds. As I drove I put my hand into my pocket to get my mobile - just my luck, I had forgotten it at home. A U-turn got me back home in a minute, grabbed the mobile and went to the same spot were I saw the sun rays; they weren't as beautiful but still worth a shot.
This morning I managed to force myself to wake up before 6.00am to go and capture sunrise. Photos will follow.
Thank you for your views, comments and fav's. They are always appreciated.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
PhylM-S ace
Still a sight to behold! Beautiful.
October 10th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 10th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
You are very good at being totally aware of your surroundings - for a great photo! The golden rims!
October 10th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
Beautifully captured
October 10th, 2020  
