WHILE THE SUN IS SETTING

The evening before yesterday I got into the car to go on an errand when I saw the sun rays coming out of the clouds. As I drove I put my hand into my pocket to get my mobile - just my luck, I had forgotten it at home. A U-turn got me back home in a minute, grabbed the mobile and went to the same spot were I saw the sun rays; they weren't as beautiful but still worth a shot.

This morning I managed to force myself to wake up before 6.00am to go and capture sunrise. Photos will follow.

