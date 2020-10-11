Sign up
Photo 3525
AUTUMN BLOOMS
My Lantana (this one because I have another one which is yellow) is in full of blooms at this time of year.
Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
28th September 2020 8:02am
sheri
I have the same color lantana. Pretty.
October 11th, 2020
