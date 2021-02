AN EXCITING MOMENT

Again from my Salina Pans walk of December. It was exciting to see a new (for me) couple paddling along the outer pan. They were a good distance away so this shot is enlarged several times and I longed for a longer zoom at that time. The mate was in the shade on the left had side but is not in the picture. Tried to find something about them on Birds of Malta and other similar sites but was not successful. Any information would be appreciated.

