Photo 3642
2021 FIRST
My first rose for this year.
Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
3
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
3642
photos
158
followers
122
following
997% complete
View this month »
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
3641
3642
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
30th January 2021 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What a gorgeous colour
February 4th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Oh I like the way you photographed this! Welcome to your new rose.
February 4th, 2021
Monique
ace
Beautiful
February 4th, 2021
