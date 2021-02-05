COMING AND GOING

Shots taken at the end of last year. The Gozo Ferry runs a continuous ferry service between Malta and Gozo. After checking the local weather forecast I decided that for the day’s walk I would go to Ċirkewwa with the hope of taking some shots of the ferry in rough seas. It wasn’t to be but there were undercurrents which constrained the service to run round the north side of Comino to avoid unnecessary roll of the ferries for the convenience of commuters.

In the left shot you can see Comino in the backyard with St Mary’s Tower, one of the watch towers that guarded Malta’s coastline. The tower was used for filming in the classic The Count of Montecristo, with star actor Gerard Depardieu.

In the right picture is the ferry going round the tip of Comino which I showed a few days ago.

