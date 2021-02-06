APPROACHING PARADISE BAY

After some shots of the Malta-Gozo ferry service which was very busy on the day, from Ċirkewwa, I turned to my left and started a climb on the rugged rocks towards Paradise Bay, a bay which I had never visited before. There were warning signs not to get too close to the edge of the cliffs and I took further precautions because of the blustery wind that was blowing from the North West. This is the first shot I took of this impressive rock formation. The focus is not perfect but that is the best I could do because of either the mist that was forming or that I could stand steady because of the wind.

