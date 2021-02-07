PARADISE BAY

Now you can conclude if this small bay with its sandy beach merits its name. To me it looked very pretty nestled between those rocky confines. I have never been anywhere close to it in Summer and the bay is out of the normal routes but I am sure it is full of bathers when the sea gets warmer.

I don’t want you to get the wrong impression that I was crawling up the rocks on hands and feet when I yesterday said I was climbing up the rocks. In actual fact I walked up the steep hill on very rugged terranean until I reached the summit and started the way down again to the beach. There is a two-lane tarmacked road, maybe 50 metres away from the cliff face which leads to the bay but walking along the road I would have missed most of the beautiful scenes which I really enjoyed.

