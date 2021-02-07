Previous
Next
PARADISE BAY by sangwann
Photo 3645

PARADISE BAY

Now you can conclude if this small bay with its sandy beach merits its name. To me it looked very pretty nestled between those rocky confines. I have never been anywhere close to it in Summer and the bay is out of the normal routes but I am sure it is full of bathers when the sea gets warmer.
I don’t want you to get the wrong impression that I was crawling up the rocks on hands and feet when I yesterday said I was climbing up the rocks. In actual fact I walked up the steep hill on very rugged terranean until I reached the summit and started the way down again to the beach. There is a two-lane tarmacked road, maybe 50 metres away from the cliff face which leads to the bay but walking along the road I would have missed most of the beautiful scenes which I really enjoyed.
Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
998% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John ace
Gorgeous capture of this sweeping bay.
February 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise