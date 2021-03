I AM HAPPY; VERY HAPPY

Yes, I am happy because the birds are coming down to my feeder after several attempts by me to find the best place in the garden where they can come down without fear. I am also happy because close by I have placed a bird bath which is well frequented, too. Actually I started with the bird bath and when I found it was a success I continued with the feeder.

