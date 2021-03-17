Previous
XGĦAJRA COASTLINE (2) by sangwann
XGĦAJRA COASTLINE (2)

Xgħajra has some beautiful rock formations along its coastline. Another shot from those I took when Max and I went walking there in January.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
