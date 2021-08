OUR LADY OF CARMEL

One last shot from the feast of the parish of Balluta, dedicated to Our Lady of Carmel. This is the statue of Our Lady which is kept in a niche all the year round and is brought out for a week during the celebrations of the Madonna’s feast. Bouquets of flowers are donated to the church to place in front of the Madonna.

Thank you so much for all your views, comments and fav's. They are always appreciated.