Photo 3928
TURBULENCE
A short break before continuing with my Naples experience.
More shots as Max and I walked along the beach below the Sliema promenade. I preferred b&w to colour as I think they look better and more dramatic.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana
ace
You are so right, wonderful shots in your lovely collage.
November 16th, 2021
