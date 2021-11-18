Previous
TURBULENCE by sangwann
TURBULENCE

A short break before continuing with my Naples experience.
More shots as Max and I walked along the beach below the Sliema promenade. I preferred b&w to colour as I think they look better and more dramatic.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
You are so right, wonderful shots in your lovely collage.
November 16th, 2021  
