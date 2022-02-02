Previous
BULLYING by sangwann
Photo 4005

BULLYING

This Brown Gull looked like it was bullying the more common and smaller gulls at Salini . Shot taken on the same day as my last two posts.
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Perfect title for this lovely shot. I hope he let them be after this shot 😉
February 2nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
That is a big gull
February 2nd, 2022  
