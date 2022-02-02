Sign up
Photo 4005
BULLYING
This Brown Gull looked like it was bullying the more common and smaller gulls at Salini . Shot taken on the same day as my last two posts.
Thank you very much for all your visits, for your comments and for the fav's - always appreciated.
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana
ace
Perfect title for this lovely shot. I hope he let them be after this shot 😉
February 2nd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
That is a big gull
February 2nd, 2022
