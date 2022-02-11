Previous
STONECHAT by sangwann
STONECHAT

I saw this lovely little bird landing on the rocks quite a distance away. This is a version enlarged several times. At first I thought it was a house sparrow but its colours have proved differently. Yesterday evening I was checking my FB and saw a bird similar to it and the guy who posted the picture, which was far more beautiful and detailed than mine, said it was a Stonechat – strange name. Just now, before posting I checked the name on the ‘net and it does seem to be this kind of bird.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for your fav's. - always appreciated.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Maggiemae ace
It has longer legs that a sparrow as well as that rounded head! Its great to meet a new bird - great focus too!
February 11th, 2022  
