BEYOND THE SPEED OF SOUND by sangwann
Photo 4018

Enlarge for best view.
I was enjoying this cormorant showing its looks – the more so as on the first time I saw a cormorant in Malta I missed it.
On that day it was a couple of feet away from me when I noticed something moving slightly below where I was. By the time I pointed the camera it was underwater, showing up some 20/30 metres away and again I was not quick enough to try and take a shot of it as it went underwater again. The next time around it was on the rocky ledge of the salt pens and was barely visible among all the gulls and the ground was as black as its feathers.
So you can imagine how excited I was when all of a sudden this one was off like a cannon ball at great speed.
Thank you for your views, comments and fav's.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer.
1100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great series of shots Dione, this time you were well prepared :-)
February 15th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
You were dedicated to a good shot and you got it! They must hold their breath for a long time!
February 15th, 2022  
