BEYOND THE SPEED OF SOUND

I was enjoying this cormorant showing its looks – the more so as on the first time I saw a cormorant in Malta I missed it.

On that day it was a couple of feet away from me when I noticed something moving slightly below where I was. By the time I pointed the camera it was underwater, showing up some 20/30 metres away and again I was not quick enough to try and take a shot of it as it went underwater again. The next time around it was on the rocky ledge of the salt pens and was barely visible among all the gulls and the ground was as black as its feathers.

So you can imagine how excited I was when all of a sudden this one was off like a cannon ball at great speed.

