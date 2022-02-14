Previous
Next
AHOY THERE – THERE’S A KOI THERE by sangwann
Photo 4017

AHOY THERE – THERE’S A KOI THERE

One last shot taken on my St George’s Bay walk.
In fact many kois and goldfish in this man-made pond in a play area for children.
Thank you so much for your looks, your comments and your fav's.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Lovely collage 😊
February 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise