THE BAY THAT WAS AND IS

This is St George’s Bay on my way back. On the day it was covered by seaweed. I especially liked the person crouched on the sand, he seemed to be either absorbed in his thoughts, or asleep. I remember in my youth, the only buildings in the area where some small boat houses; today it is full of buildings and entertainment establishments. During the years the bay had lost most of the sand which year after year was gradually being carried out to sea but some years ago the sand was replenished by imported sand from North Africa and people now come in their thousands during the summer months.

