Previous
Next
THE BAY THAT WAS AND IS by sangwann
Photo 4016

THE BAY THAT WAS AND IS

This is St George’s Bay on my way back. On the day it was covered by seaweed. I especially liked the person crouched on the sand, he seemed to be either absorbed in his thoughts, or asleep. I remember in my youth, the only buildings in the area where some small boat houses; today it is full of buildings and entertainment establishments. During the years the bay had lost most of the sand which year after year was gradually being carried out to sea but some years ago the sand was replenished by imported sand from North Africa and people now come in their thousands during the summer months.
Many thanks for your many views, comments and fav;s. They are very much appreciated.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I do love being transported into a new world - geographically as well as your commentary!
February 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
A beautifully captured scene Dione, interesting narrative too.
February 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise