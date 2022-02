GREY WREN

I saw this little bird by chance as I walked in the Salini area a couple of weeks ago. From a check I made on the net, it seems to be a grey wren, but I may be wrong. It is the first time I saw one like him and I was lucky to see him because he was well camouflaged among the grass and shady areas..

