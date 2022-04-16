ALTARS OF REPOSE – MALTA 2022

Seven Altars of Repose Christine and I visited yesterday.

In my childhood, after the celebration of the washing of the feet on Maundy Thursday and on Good Friday morning, people either in organized groups or in family groups or alone used to go round Sliema visiting the churches that had Altars of Repose stopping at each church and saying a short prayer and saying other prayers ( or chatting) as they walked from one church to the other. A similar custom was in every town or village in Malta. Where seven churches weren’t in the vicinity, they used to walk out of the church and go in again until they made seven visits. Why seven I don’t know.

Christine and I, like others who had their own transport, started moving out of their towns or villages and visiting Altars in places away from their homes.

The majority of Maltese have given up this custom, either because they just don’t care or because they prefer staying in one church. In fact parishes organize sessions of prayers for those interested. However, Christine and I have continued to practice the old habit, each time taking my camera with me and taking pictures of each Altar of Repose that we visit. I must have thousands of pictures over so many years and just today the idea came to mind of making a whole album of all the pictures I have taken throughout these years.

Thank you so much, for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture. A Happy Easter to all.