Photo 4155
STANDING OUT
Day 2 of our Brussels holiday
Close to Dinant this building stood out surrounded by trees and shrubs and facing the river with a magnificent view of its surroundings.
Thank you so much for your visits, comments and fav's.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
1
1
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
22nd May 2022 11:01am
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this magnificent building!
July 2nd, 2022
