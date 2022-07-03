Previous
ACROSS THE RIVER by sangwann
Photo 4156

ACROSS THE RIVER

Day 2 of our Brussels holiday.
Arriving at the Dinant we crossed this bridge to the Collegiate Church of Our Lady which is a 13th-century Gothic cathedral on the banks of the River Meuse. Its most iconic part is the separate 16th century pear-shaped bell tower. It was plain inside but very interesting to visit.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for your fav's on yesterday's picture. I will tell you more about those flags along the bridge tomorrow.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Dione Giorgio

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a fabulous church.
July 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful and colourful image, quite an amazing looking church.
July 3rd, 2022  
CC Folk ace
Fav. :)
Wish I was there...beautiful!
July 3rd, 2022  
