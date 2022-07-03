ACROSS THE RIVER

Day 2 of our Brussels holiday.

Arriving at the Dinant we crossed this bridge to the Collegiate Church of Our Lady which is a 13th-century Gothic cathedral on the banks of the River Meuse. Its most iconic part is the separate 16th century pear-shaped bell tower. It was plain inside but very interesting to visit.

