SORRY, I CAN'T HEAR!

Day 2 of our Brussels holiday. And another collage.

Can you see me trying to hear the notes through the saxophone in the main picture? This shot was taken by my sister as we went round the saxophones that make a row on each side of the bridge.crossing the river at Dinant. The other pictures are mine. Naturally no sounds were coming out of the saxophone and I was only joking. Every saxophone had the markings of a country or other with a corresponding flag of the country close to it along the rails of the bridge..

The bridge is called The Charles de Gaulle Saxophone Bridge. It pays tribute to the French general, who led the French resistance against Nazi Germany back in the 1940s and later became President of the French Republic. There is a monument of de Gaulle where the bridge starts (or ends).

Why Saxophone? It was here, at Dinant, that Adolphe Sax—the inventor of the saxophone back in 1841—was born. There is also a monument to Sax on the other side of the river to where the de Gaulle monument is.

Thank you so much for all your looks, for your comments and for your fav's. They are always appreciated.

