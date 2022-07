CRUISING DOWN THE RIVER

Cruising down the river on a Sunday afternoon.

It was actually Sunday morning when we went cruising down the River Meuse. And on a coach and not a boat. But still very pleasing.

You could never get tired watching the view as the coach travelled towards Dinant, a place I had never heard of before. I took many lovely pictures but chose these to show.

Thank you very much for all your views, your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture - always appreciated.