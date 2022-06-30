Previous
FRIENDLY DRAGON by sangwann
Photo 4153

FRIENDLY DRAGON

Day 2 of our Brussels holiday.
At least that is what is seemed to me. We took an organized excursion to Luxembourg - a two hour trip if you take the direct route. I was very skeptical of taking such a long trip to visit Luxembourg though, to be honest, I didn’t know what we would find there. But the longer coach ride along this beautiful river - River Meuse - was more than worth the trip. Here is a sculpture which I captured through my window as we were on our way. I did some edit to emphasis the beauty and shape of it.
Thank you very much for your looks, for the comments and for the fav's. on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Well done Dione, it looks fabulous against the blurry background.
June 30th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
June 30th, 2022  
