FRIENDLY DRAGON

Day 2 of our Brussels holiday.

At least that is what is seemed to me. We took an organized excursion to Luxembourg - a two hour trip if you take the direct route. I was very skeptical of taking such a long trip to visit Luxembourg though, to be honest, I didn’t know what we would find there. But the longer coach ride along this beautiful river - River Meuse - was more than worth the trip. Here is a sculpture which I captured through my window as we were on our way. I did some edit to emphasis the beauty and shape of it.

