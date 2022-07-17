TAKING TO THE ROADS, BRUSSELS

Day 3 of our Brussels holiday.

We meant to visit the Natural Science Museum after visiting the European Parliament but things don’t go as one plans every time. The Museum is closed on Saturdays as we found out when we came to the front entrance. So our plans had to change and we spent the rest going round Brussels and gave time for the girls to do some shopping.

This is one of the shots I took as we walked along the streets of Brussels. The tinted glass of this building provided a perfect reflection for the taking.

It's 4.00am and we're waiting for the taxi to take us to the sea port to take the catamaran to Sicily for a week's vacation with our children and Max. Michaela is not coming and I will miss her. I hope the internet works well there so I can keep contact, if I find some time.