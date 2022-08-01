THE MERRY WIDOW(ER)?

Or should I say the Pied Piper of Amsterdam

Day 4 – Brussels holiday.

Walking along the Red Light District we saw this guy on his merry boat playing his trumpet while people watched from the bridge and in the meantime a yacht with possible tourists passed by. We passed through the Red Light District just for curiosity but the area is not for day trippers so there were only waste bins to see as we walked along the canal.

BTW, forgot to say that Saturday, my son did another swab test for me after a week of quarantine and it resulted negative so hopefully things will return to normal. For me it wasn’t any different than a common cold.

Thank you very much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.