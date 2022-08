JUST WANTING TO SAY HELLO

"Robbie stop pulling!"

"That's Joey, dad. I just want to say hello!"

Day 5 – Brussels holiday.

The beauty of Ghent unfurls as you walk along this canal/river in the historic city centre. There are so many beautiful buildings. In this picture we are crossing to the other side of the river I showed yesterday . The dog added later.

