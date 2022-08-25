Previous
A SPECTACLE OF LIGHT AND FIRE by sangwann
A SPECTACLE OF LIGHT AND FIRE

Before I started my Bruges photos I posted two shots that I took from our favourite spot on the Sliema waterfront of the San Ġwann fireworks and I said that they were the prelude to the fireworks show that would take place on the eve of the San Ġwann festa which was on Sunday before last.
I had a lot of disappointments mostly due to the fact that Christine and I arrived at the place I chose to set up my tripod and take photos when the fireworks were in full swing and I had no time to prepare myself and the camera for the occasion. But I managed some beautiful shots some of which I will show today and the coming days.
So pretty! Fav.
