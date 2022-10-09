THE STAR AND THE SWALLOW

Shot taken on 18th July, the second day of our Sicily holiday.

From my early morning walk in Stazzo.

I told you that on this day I took more shots during my early morning walk than through a whole day going about with the camera. Well, when the sun was up the birds began to appear. There were swallows (?) flitting about in the sky and I set myself to take a few shots of them. But they were so fast and quick to change directions that it was impossible to get a good focus on them. So I decided to focus on the star and wait for a swallow to fly close to it. The focus worked with the first one that came along. Here is the shot.

The star which stands on a stone pillar some 3 to 4 storeys high is a marker for shipping and for local boats.

