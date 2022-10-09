Previous
THE STAR AND THE SWALLOW by sangwann
Photo 4253

THE STAR AND THE SWALLOW

Shot taken on 18th July, the second day of our Sicily holiday.
From my early morning walk in Stazzo.
I told you that on this day I took more shots during my early morning walk than through a whole day going about with the camera. Well, when the sun was up the birds began to appear. There were swallows (?) flitting about in the sky and I set myself to take a few shots of them. But they were so fast and quick to change directions that it was impossible to get a good focus on them. So I decided to focus on the star and wait for a swallow to fly close to it. The focus worked with the first one that came along. Here is the shot.
The star which stands on a stone pillar some 3 to 4 storeys high is a marker for shipping and for local boats.
